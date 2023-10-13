Max Fashion's 'Unbelievable' campaign showcases affordable style with a dash of humour

The campaign will be aired on Hotstar during the ICC World Cup 2023 series and broadcast on leading regional TV channels and YouTube.
Max, a leading fashion retail brand, has launched its festive campaign titled "Unbelievable," which focuses on offering maximum style at minimum prices. The campaign, featuring two whimsical films, emphasises the brand's commitment to affordable fashion.
The first film, "Angel Boss," features a woman in a stunning Max Fashion outfit, leaving her colleagues in disbelief. When one of them asks if she got it with cashbacks, the idea of having an angelic boss as generous as cashbacks becomes a reality.
The second film, "Alien Mom," showcases a fashionable teen who bought a trendy jacket with his pocket money. When his friend comments humorously about his mother being an alien, Joey's "alien mom" appears.
The campaign aims to highlight the brand's message of offering stylish fashion at unbelievable prices. It will be aired on Hotstar during the ICC World Cup 2023 series and broadcast on leading regional TV channels and YouTube across several Indian cities, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.
Max, known for its extensive range of stylish apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children, is committed to making fashion accessible to people from all walks of life.
Pallavi Pandey, head marketing at Max Fashion India, expressed the brand's dedication to celebrating individuality and style by offering exciting and engaging content that aligns with their core message of "Max Style Min Price." The campaign encourages everyone in the family to shop during the festive season and celebrate with Max.