Max Group unveils brand film spotlighting its integrated ecosystem of care

Max Group, an Indian business conglomerate with over 40 years of legacy in care-centric ventures, has launched its brand film showcasing an integrated ecosystem of care that caters to different life stages and lifestyles. Through a compelling narrative and emotionally resonant visuals, the brand film highlights group's different segments from early learning - Learning Matters to dignified senior living – Antara Senior Living Care, wellbeing-centric LiveWell and WorkWell experiences – Max Estates, and global hospitality excellence – Leeu Collection.

Embodying the sentiment ‘Where togetherness is real well-being,’ the brand film explores the small, often overlooked moments that make life feel whole: unguarded conversations, shared routines, fleeting interactions that slowly build a sense of belonging. Set within everyday environments designed to support togetherness, the narrative unfolds through a deeply human story of siblings in conflict, who continue to miss one another in ways they’re struggling to express.

Commenting on the brand film, Arjun Gandhi, head, marketing, Max Estates, said, “This film is a tribute to the Max Group’s purpose of care. We are there at every stage that matters to you and everyone in your family, right from kids to seniors; we welcome everyone to the ecosystem of Max Group. It brings to life our purpose of ‘Care, creating moments of Togetherness.’ Our philosophy has always been to bring real well-being to real estate and design beyond buildings — to create experiences that encourage connection, mindfulness, and a sense of belonging.”

Sharing the creative perspective, Ravina Rawal, founder & CEO, DeadAnt Media, said, “Real estate advertising often talks about scale and specifications. We chose to talk about people. The film stays with moments that are familiar, imperfect, and deeply human, because that’s where a sense of belonging is built. For us, the idea of home is not defined by what you see, but by how you feel when you’re in it.”

The brand film has been conceptualised and executed by DeadAnt Media in collaboration with Max Estates, translating Max Group’s purpose-led approach into a narrative that feels authentic, relatable, and emotionally resonant. The brand film features renowned actors Amrita Puri and Neil Bhoopalam.

The brand film will be rolled out across YouTube, OTT platforms, social media channels, and paid digital campaigns as part of Max Estates’ ongoing efforts to build long-term brand awareness. Through this campaign, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as a purpose-driven developer; one that views well-being not as a feature to be added, but as an outcome of thoughtful design, shared spaces, and meaningful togetherness.