Max Life becomes Axis Max Life Insurance

Axis Max Life Insurance formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company, has announced the inclusion of ‘Axis’ in its corporate name following the corporate and regulatory approvals. The company has been rebranded as Axis Max Life Insurance, reflecting its focus on expanding beyond metros and tier 1 cities to drive long-term growth.

Advertisment

The refreshed brand identity features a new logo incorporating Axis's 'A' and burgundy shade. The blue represents trust and responsibility, while the burgundy adds modernity and distinction. The integration of "Axis" and "Max" in the logo reflects the brand's focus on trust and the concept of Double Bharosa.

Additionally, Axis Max Life has launched the ‘Double Bharosa’ campaign featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh. The campaign highlights the combined strengths of Max Life and Axis in providing trust and reliability in life insurance and financial services.

Prashant Tripathy, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Max Life Insurance said, “The refreshed identity represents more than a change in our brand name—it is a bold step forward in our commitment to redefine the life insurance landscape. Our renewed identity embodies our firm promise to deliver exceptional value to all our stakeholders. With Axis now an integral part of our identity, we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and accelerate our growth by expanding our distribution network, enhancing customer touchpoints, and delivering digitally empowered services. Together, we are confident in achieving our vision of ranking among the top three life insurers in India.”

Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director, Axis Bank and chairman, Axis Max Life Insurance said, “The coming together of the Axis and Max brands marks a new chapter in our longstanding partnership built on shared vision. This change is not just symbolic but a reflection of our aspiration of addressing India’s diverse financial security needs. This milestone sets the stage for deeper collaboration as we work towards securing a brighter future for millions across the country.”