Max Life Insurance brings Rohit Sharma as 'Sharma ji ka Beta'

The campaign will go live on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Threads.
Max Life Insurance Company has unveiled its latest digital media campaign, ‘Sharma ji ka Beta,’ featuring brand ambassadors, Rohit Sharma with his spouse and entrepreneur, Ritika Sajdeh. The social media campaign provides a unique glimpse into Rohit Sharma's off-field persona, highlighting his deep-rooted values and love for his family.
Ritika takes on the role of an engaging and insightful interviewer in a candid series of conversations with Rohit, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.
Through this series, the audience is treated to heartwarming themes and touching moments that reveal Rohit's character beyond his cricket career. The film includes discussions on various topics like Rohit’s love for online shopping, the songs he listens to on loop, his favourite movie characters, a memorable piece of advice, and the invaluable lessons he’s learned from his father.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer, Max Life Insurance, said, “In the digital age, storytelling has the power to inspire individuals to reflect on their own life journeys and consider the role of life insurance in protecting their aspirations. Anchored to Max Life’s overarching theme of 'You Are the Difference', this social media campaign brings to light the real Rohit Sharma, not just as a cricket sensation but as a loving family man. The social media campaign underpins our belief that every individual, much like Rohit, has a unique and valuable story that makes a difference.”