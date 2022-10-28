Max Life Insurance’s new TVC features ambassadors Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh promoting financial protection

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Our brand ambassadors - Rohit and Ritika are the perfect example of a trusted partnership, each one enabling the other to realize their ‘real’ value and achieve their goals. More importantly, they are firm believers in being equal participants in making decisions to protect the financial future of their family. Together, they personify our philosophy ‘You are the Difference’ and align with our ideals to financially protect customers against life’s uncertainties. Through our protection campaign, we are driving home the importance of early financial planning - especially among young consumers- encouraging them to be aware and prepared for all eventualities.”