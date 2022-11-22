Max Life launches new TVC with ambassadors Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh highlighting the importance of savings plans

Commenting on the TVC launch, Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer, Max Life Insurance said, “In our endeavor to drive financial awareness and adoption, the TVC underlines the significance of guaranteed savings plan and how it enables consumers to achieve key milestones -children’s education, marriage or retirement – while enjoying life’s moments today with loved ones. Along with building our protection portfolio, Max Life is focused on long-term savings plans that offer financial stability to families, especially the millennial segment. Reiterating our brand philosophy of ‘You are the Difference’, Rohit and Ritika deliver the key message of our savings solutions, specifically to the younger audience that is seeking holistic, new-age financial products that cater to all their requirements.”