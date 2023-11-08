Max Protein brings back 'Protein Police' in its latest campaign #MadeForOneMore

Further to this, Thakur Anoop Singh, Indian actor and fitness enthusiast said, “I'm truly honoured to be a part of this incredible campaign that encourages everyone to go beyond their limits and discover the power of self-belief. The 'Protein Police' is not just a character in this film, it's a symbol of the support and motivation we all need on our fitness journeys. It was an electrifying experience being in that high-energy gym setting, striving for that one final repetition. This campaign is a testament to the fact that greatness can be achieved by pushing ourselves to exceed on our own.”