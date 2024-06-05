Maxivision launches 'Visionary Moments with Maxivision' campaign with MS Dhoni

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, an eye care hospital chain, announces the launch of its TVC campaign featuring former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Titled Visionary Moments with Maxivision, the campaign comprises two films aimed at promoting the brand's services and celebrating the power of vision.
The first film, Aankhen Jawaan tho Dil bhi Jawan, focuses on cataract surgery, starring MS Dhoni alongside a loving mother who undergoes the procedure. Through a slice-of-life narrative, the film highlights the joy and relief of Maxivision's cataract surgery, emphasizing that life continues to be vibrant post-surgery.
The second film, Goodbye Goodbye Glasses, showcases the benefits of LASIK surgery, featuring Dhoni in a light-hearted narrative as glasses find surprising new uses after LASIK. Both films aim to reassure viewers about the simplicity and effectiveness of eye surgeries offered by Maxivision.
VS Sudheer, group chief executive officer of Maxivision, emphasised the significance of eye care, stating, "Eyes are one of the most crucial human organs, and prioritising their care is imperative." He highlighted Maxivision's commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology for cataract removal and LASIK procedures, ensuring optimal vision for patients. Sudheer stressed the importance of awareness, underscoring how the TVC is instrumental in raising awareness, reaching diverse audiences, and reinforcing Maxivision's commitment to quality eye care, fostering trust and encouraging action.”
Speaking about his association with the hospital, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, brand ambassador, Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, said, “As the brand ambassador for Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, I am thrilled to be a part of the 'Visionary Moments with Maxivision' campaign. This initiative is not just about promoting services; it's about celebrating the power of vision and the transformative impact of eye care. Through captivating we aim to inspire confidence in the effectiveness of cataract and LASIK surgeries offered by Maxivision. Let's prioritize our vision health and embrace a brighter, clearer future together with Maxivision.”
The TVC campaign, launched in five languages, will be aired across various platforms, including television, digital channels, and social media. With Dhoni's widespread popularity and relatable persona, Maxivision aims to reach a diverse audience and reinforce its commitment to providing quality eye care services.
The campaign also reflects Maxivision's dedication to leveraging innovative storytelling and celebrity endorsement to create impactful marketing campaigns that resonate with consumers. Through these films, Maxivision endeavors to raise awareness about the importance of eye care and inspire individuals to prioritise their vision health.