Maxivision launches 'Visionary Moments with Maxivision' campaign with MS Dhoni

Speaking about his association with the hospital, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, brand ambassador, Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, said, “As the brand ambassador for Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, I am thrilled to be a part of the 'Visionary Moments with Maxivision' campaign. This initiative is not just about promoting services; it's about celebrating the power of vision and the transformative impact of eye care. Through captivating we aim to inspire confidence in the effectiveness of cataract and LASIK surgeries offered by Maxivision. Let's prioritize our vision health and embrace a brighter, clearer future together with Maxivision.”