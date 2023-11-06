Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals appoints Dhoni as brand ambassador

The hospital chain has onboarded Dhoni to spearhead the mission of educating and raising awareness about preventable blindness.
Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals have introduced Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the new brand ambassador.
As part of the initiative, Maxivision lays emphasis on regular eye checkups. Dhoni will serve as a catalyst for spreading this crucial message far and wide. His iconic status and charisma will help raise awareness on a massive scale, encouraging people to prioritize their eye health and seek timely medical attention. His association with the hospital underscores the importance of accessible and affordable eye care for all segments of society, transcending economic barriers.
Through the campaign and the continued efforts, the hope is that preventable blindness will become a less common affliction, and the gift of sight will be a reality for more individuals, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant society.
Speaking on the collaboration, Dhoni stated, “Following Maxivision’s motto, 'Eyes Speak. We Listen', we are committed to take care of your most precious blessing – your vision. Regular eye check-ups and maintaining optimal visual health are equally vital for achieving excellence in life. One must prioritise both sports and healthy living to ensure that their vision remains at its best.”
Adding to the same, GSK Velu, chairman and managing director, Maxivision Eye Hospitals, said, "We are thrilled to have MS Dhoni join us as our Brand Ambassador. With this collaboration, we aim to create greater awareness and ensure that accessible and affordable eye care becomes a reality for all segments of society."
Sudheer VS, group CEO, Maxivision Eye Hospitals further said, “Maxivision actively engages in a variety of online, offline, and on-ground initiatives aimed at promoting preventive eye care. By having a prominent figure like MS Dhoni endorse the importance of preventive eye care, we believe it will significantly reshape people’s approach towards routine eye check-ups.”