Maybelline launches 'Sunkisser' range with campaign featuring Malvika Sitlani

Maybelline New York has launched a campaign for its latest product, Sunkisser, a 2-in-1 highlighter and blush. Available in five shades, it lasts up to 12 hours and adds colour and highlight. The campaign involves real consumers in the product launch, highlighting their influence and authenticity in shaping the brand.

Maybelline partnered with beauty influencer Malvika Sitlani to involve consumers in the product launch, aligning with its focus on consumer-driven innovation.

The campaign included a four-city tour in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata, where Malvika Sitlani hosted blind testing events. Attendees tested the Maybelline Sunkisser without knowing the brand or product name, focusing on quality and blendability. They provided feedback through a questionnaire, which confirmed the product’s appeal.

In a campaign video with Maybelline, Malvika Sitlani tries to capture the golden hour glow but struggles with lighting. She applies the Maybelline Sunkisser, a highlighter and blush duo, which instantly provides the warm, sun-kissed effect, demonstrating how the product creates the golden hour look anytime.

Commenting on the campaign, Jessica Rode, general manager, Maybelline New York India said “At Maybelline New York, our mission is to create products that resonate with our consumers and empower them to express themselves confidently. With the launch of Maybelline Sunkisser, we’re redefining the way we connect with our consumers. Rather than just launching the product and telling them what is great, we enabled our consumers to experience the product firsthand, contribute to the dialogue, and share their authentic beauty journeys. This marks a new era—one where beauty is not just created for the community but powered by it. More than a product launch, this is a celebration of self-expression and the creativity that makes Maybelline truly unstoppable.”