Maybelline New York launches ‘Brave Together’ in India, onboards PV Sindhu as the ambassador

Maybelline New York’s toll-free helpline number 011-41198666 in partnership with NGO Sangath.
Maybelline New York (MNY), launches ‘Brave Together’ a program that aims to make mental health support accessible to all. In India, only 41% of young adults between 15-24 think it is acceptable to get support for mental health problems, afraid of the stigma from friends and family. To destigmatize mental health and make support accessible to all, MNY has partnered with non-profit organization Sangath to provide one-on-one counseling via a toll-free helpline number 011-41198666 and TheMindClan.com for expert resources.
The program kicks off with the #RaiseYourHand campaign featuring Olympian PV Sindhu who brings mental health centre stage and encourages young people to talk about mental health and ask for help.
“We live in a competitive world, where the quest for perfection is never-ending. While it is great to have goals and ambitions in life, it is equally important to have your mental health prioritized along with fitness. I’m delighted to partner with Maybelline New York’s Brave Together campaign to help destigmatize mental health conversations and make support accessible to all,” she said
Maybelline New York’s toll-free helpline number 011-41198666 in partnership with NGO Sangath, will provide one on one counseling and expert support between 10 am and 6 pm every day including on public holidays, in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Konkani languages. Its collaboration with TheMindClan.com brings access to a curated list of inclusive therapists, helplines, support groups, articles, and other resources.
Commenting on the launch of Brave Together, Zeenia Bastani, brand general manager – Maybelline New York, L’Oréal India, said, “Mental health awareness is not enough, taking action is important. We are committed to providing one-on-one support through Maybelline Brave Together and make free support available to address mental health issues among youth. We want to empower every young adult to feel ready to take on the world.”
Supporting the campaign, Vikram Patel, co-founder and member of managing committee, Sangath said, “We are proud to be associated with Maybelline New York's Brave Together effort in normalizing and taking action on mental health issues. WHO’s recently released World Mental Health Report, calls for an urgent transformation of our society’s response to mental health support. With this partnership, we hope to address the discrimination experienced by people with mental illness and improve access to community-based support.”
Mani Kumar, co-founder and product lead, TheMindClan.com, said “Maybelline Brave Together is not just working on creating mental health awareness but being conscious about closing the support loop by providing access to various mental health care resources. Through this collaboration, we hope to help Indians navigate the journey of finding support with a lot of care and thoughtfulness.”
The launch of the campaign will be supported by a 360-degree integrated marketing communication campaign, which includes digital, outdoor, and influencer engagement.