M&C Saatchi February bags mandate of Skootr

With this, the creative agency will lead the design & communication.
Skootr, has partnered with M&C Saatchi February. The New Delhi based agency has been mandated with the strategy, design & communication requirements of the brand in 2023.
With a focus on grade A assets, curated services, and bespoke design, Skootr is revolutionizing the way workspaces function by creating inspiring environments that enhance productivity. Currently managing over 1 million sq. ft. of office space across 20 centers in key cities such as Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, Skootr has garnered a growing portfolio of international and national clients.
Anuj Saxena, co-founder & Director of Skootr, expressed his confidence in the collaboration, stating, "We have partnered with M&C Saatchi February due to their expertise in brand strategy, design, and creative communication across various channels. Our goal is to establish ourselves as leaders in the office space industry."
Ekta Dewan, head of marketing & communications at Skootr, emphasized the alignment between Skootr and M&C Saatchi February, stating, "Both Skootr and M&C Saatchi February share a design-first philosophy. This collaboration will enable us to reach new audiences through digital, social, and traditional channels, while supporting our business objectives in the years ahead."
Gopal Krishnan, managing director of M&C Saatchi February, highlighted the agency's experience in the hospitality sector, particularly with esteemed brands like Accor Group, Raffles, and ibis. He stated, "With our recent involvement in multiple projects within the hospitality industry, we are well-equipped to showcase Skootr's design and hospitality expertise to the world."
The collaboration between Skootr and M&C Saatchi February holds significant promise, with the aim of elevating workspace experiences and reinforcing Skootr's position as a pioneer in the managed office industry.
With return to office continuing to pick momentum in 2023 across sectors and employees seeking evolved workspace experiences, this partnership calls for exciting times.