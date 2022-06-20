mCaffeine launches its first campaign with brand ambassador Alia Bhatt

The 45-second long film combines the emotion of millennials’ Coffee date culture and the rising self-love sentiment to pitch Caffeinated showers as self-date.
mCaffeine, India’s first caffeinated personal care brand, unveiled their latest campaign for their best-selling Coffee Body Scrub and Coffee Body Washes. Featuring India’s most loved millennial star - Alia Bhatt, the quirky campaign aims to transform your daily shower ritual into a Coffee shower date.
In the words of their latest caffeinator Alia Bhatt, “Every shower you take is now a coffee date.”
And, with this innovative campaign mCaffeine wants everyone to get a taste of coffee, in the shower.
The 45-second long film combines the emotion of millennials’ Coffee date culture and the rising self-love sentiment to pitch Caffeinated showers as self-date. It starts with Alia talking about the usual couple Coffee dates being boring and how mCaffeine’s Coffee-infused shower products can transform the entire experience with its caffeinated vibe.
Commenting on the new campaign Vaishali Gupta, co-founder, and head Of Marketing, expresses,`` We are delighted to announce our new campaign with one of the most loved actors of the country- Alia Bhatt, as we welcome her to the mCaffeine family. The brand completely resonates with Alia's ideology of building a sustainable and eco-friendly planet. Being a millennial-focused, personal care brand, we highlight our best-seller products with a campaign that is more inclined towards spending quality time with yourself. For you to stay at your best all through the day, a break is necessary, and what better than a coffee date with yourself?”
Talking about the campaign, Alia says, “This association combines my love for coffee and my love for nature. mCaffeine brings the joy of both together in a very fresh and millennial way. PETA has certified mCaffeine products as vegan and cruelty-free and the brand has a Zero Plastic Footprint. So they are good for you and good for the planet plus they have the fragrance of coffee. The coffee body washes and body scrub cleanse and caffeinate at the same time. Every shower you take is now a coffee date.”