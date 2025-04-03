McCain and Philips team up to launch air fryer-exclusive frozen snacks

McCain Foods India, a frozen food brand has joined hands with Philips to introduce a range of frozen snacks designed exclusively for Air Fryers. The new range offers crispy fries with the taste and texture of restaurant-style fries, providing a convenient at-home option.

To amplify this launch, McCain Foods India has released a digital video campaign (DVC) to promote its new air fryer-friendly fries. The video showcases a family preparing crispy fries together, highlighting shared responsibility in the kitchen. It emphasises that restaurant-style fries can be easily made at home with an air fryer.

“As the brand that introduced the concept of French fries to Indian homes, McCain has always been at the forefront of redefining indulgence and bringing the gold-standard of fries effortlessly to home kitchens,” said Aditya Krishna, director of sales and marketing at McCain Foods India. “With the launch of Air Fryer French Fries, we are not just introducing a new product - we are pioneering a smarter way to enjoy great taste with greater ease. This category-first innovation reflects our commitment to evolving with consumer needs, delivering crispy, restaurant-like taste and texture that people enjoy.”

"At Philips, we’ve always believed in making indulgence smarter and more effortless. Air frying has redefined home cooking, allowing people to enjoy their favorite foods with ease and convenience. As a brand that introduced India to air frying, we take pride in seeing how it has become a staple in modern kitchens. This collaboration is a natural fit, bringing together Philips’ pioneering technology and McCain’s expertise in great-tasting frozen snacks to elevate everyday cooking experiences." said Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer at Versuni India (Philips Domestic Appliances).

McCain’s Air Fryer French Fries is now available at general trade stores, modern trade supermarkets, and online marketplaces across the country.