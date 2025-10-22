Subscribe

0

Advertising Latest Stories

McCain celebrates family bonds and festive togetherness with Usha Uthup’s ‘Jugalbandi’ campaign

The campaign, created by Schbang, highlights how McCain snacks bring families closer through food and music.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
McCAin

McCain Foods India has launched its festive campaign, ‘Jugalbandi’, featuring Usha Uthup, her daughter Anjali, and grandson in a musical collaboration that celebrates the spirit of togetherness during Diwali. Conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign showcases how McCain snacks serve as a bridge across generations during family gatherings.

Advertisment

The film captures three generations at a Diwali celebration where Usha Uthup’s disco beats, Anjali’s contemporary rhythm, and her grandson’s DJ flair create a light-hearted musical face-off. The aroma of McCain snacks eventually brings them together, reinforcing the brand’s positioning around sharing and bonding over food.

The campaign blends two key aspects of Indian celebrations — music and food — to highlight McCain’s role in creating shared family experiences. It continues the brand’s tradition of celebrating connection and belonging during the festive season.

The digital-first campaign is being amplified across online platforms. It aims to resonate with audiences across age groups, reflecting McCain’s focus on inclusive and relatable storytelling.

Schbang Diwali campaign Mccain Foods
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment