McCain celebrates family bonds and festive togetherness with Usha Uthup’s ‘Jugalbandi’ campaign

McCain Foods India has launched its festive campaign, ‘Jugalbandi’, featuring Usha Uthup, her daughter Anjali, and grandson in a musical collaboration that celebrates the spirit of togetherness during Diwali. Conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign showcases how McCain snacks serve as a bridge across generations during family gatherings.

The film captures three generations at a Diwali celebration where Usha Uthup’s disco beats, Anjali’s contemporary rhythm, and her grandson’s DJ flair create a light-hearted musical face-off. The aroma of McCain snacks eventually brings them together, reinforcing the brand’s positioning around sharing and bonding over food.

The campaign blends two key aspects of Indian celebrations — music and food — to highlight McCain’s role in creating shared family experiences. It continues the brand’s tradition of celebrating connection and belonging during the festive season.

The digital-first campaign is being amplified across online platforms. It aims to resonate with audiences across age groups, reflecting McCain’s focus on inclusive and relatable storytelling.