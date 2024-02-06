McCain Foods India launches 'Shart Mat Lagana' campaign promoting preservative-free products

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The TVC has been conceptualised by BBDO.
McCain Foods India, announces the launch of its latest campaign. ‘Shart Mat Lagana’ which claims the 100% preservative-free nature of its products. This campaign seeks to underscore its dedication to deliver high-quality and wholesome products that families can trust without guilt
The campaign revolves around the commitment to providing preservative-free products. According to the release, this is realised through the innovative 'quick freeze' technology, showcasing the brand's dedication to delivering high-quality, preservative-free options to consumers.
Aditya Krishna, head- sales and marketing, McCain Retail, expressed, “Our latest initiative, the 'Shart Mat Lagana' campaign, stands as a testament to this commitment, highlighting our resolve to providing families with delicious and convenient snacking experiences without any concerns about preservatives. We are hopeful that this campaign will resonate with our beloved consumers who prioritise unparalleled quality for their delectable snacking experiences.
The campaign conceptualised by BBDO, showcases a family's delight in McCain products while emphasising their preservative-free nature. In the commercial, a skeptical family member places a bet against McCain's preservative-free claim, only to be pleasantly surprised when proven wrong, demonstrating the trustworthiness of McCain's products.
Nikhil Mahajan, chief growth officer, BBDO, expressed, "In crafting the 'Shart Mat Lagana' campaign, our goal was to showcase McCain Foods' dedication to preserving natural flavor without the use of preservatives. We wanted to convey not just a product message but an experience of trust and delight."
The campaign is amplified through TVCs, digital platforms, cinema, radio, community marketing, and some snackable content on social media channels.