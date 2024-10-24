McCain's festive campaign unites different generations of a family

McCain foods India is lighting up the festive season by becoming the bridge that brings families together with the “McCain Banega Diwali Ka Maza Badhega” campaign. Diwali is a time when families come together to celebrate, but it’s also a time when different generations, with their diverse perspectives, often find themselves clashing. From grandparents who hold traditional views to younger generations bringing in fresh, modern ideas, festive gatherings can become a ‘mehfil’ of chaos.

This year, McCain has recognised this very dynamic and created a campaign that embraces the generation gap, transforming these differences into moments of joy. The campaign titled Jugalbandi ft. McCain, humorously portrays how families, amidst all their differences, find a moment of unity and agreement when McCain is served.

With a 360-degree amplification plan, the brand is reaching families through social media, where contests and digital activations are lined up to keep the Diwali spirit alive throughout the festive week. Through community engagement via WhatsApp, McCain is connecting with different groups, ensuring that the campaign creates a strong impact. To further strengthen the festive message, McCain is working with popular influencers like @devanshusaran, who will capture the essence of generational banter through music.

Additionally, @anshuman.sharma1 reimagines the McCain jingle across different eras, making it relatable for everyone—from the 80s generation to today’s youth. McCain is also leveraging several mom influencers to further spread the message of togetherness.

“At McCain, we’ve always believed that food has a unique way of bringing people together, and Diwali is the perfect occasion to highlight that. The festival is all about family, but we know that when multiple generations come together, differing opinions and viewpoints can sometimes lead to tension. With our ‘McCain Banega Diwali Ka Maza Badhega’ campaign, we wanted to capture that familiar Diwali scenario and show how McCain snacks can be the bridge between these differences. Whether it’s grandparents sharing stories, parents giving advice, or kids bringing in their modern twist, McCain is the one thing that everyone enjoys and agrees on. Our campaign celebrates this unity in differences—turning what could be a heated moment into one of fun, laughter, and deliciousness. Ultimately, we hope to make McCain a part of every family’s Diwali tradition, creating memories that last well beyond the festival,” said Aditya Krishna, head of marketing and sales – retail, McCain.

McCain is integrating contextual advertising and push notifications to boost engagement, while also exploring AR filters that adds a gamified twist to the McCain jingle. The campaign also includes a Diwali playlist and, bringing generations together in a fun and engaging way.

Extending its reach further, McCain’s festive messaging will be broadcast across major radio stations in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Punjab, Kolkata, and more. Along with radio spots, McCain will also reach homes though their displays being live on 6,670 lift screens.