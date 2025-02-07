McCann and MoRTH launch road safety campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

McCann Worldgroup, in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled a new road safety campaign featuring Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The initiative, launched last Saturday in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, is part of the broader Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025 and centers around the message "Parwah Karenge, Surakshit Rahenge" (When We Care, We Stay Safe).

The campaign was conceptualised by Prasoon Joshi of McCann Worldgroup upon the request of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The creative team includes creative directors Utsav Khare and Gourav Verma, and film director Shekhar Kamle while Alok Lall leads the management front. The campaign comprises 16 distinct films featuring Amitabh Bachchan as the primary ambassador for road safety. Each film is crafted to drive behavioural change among road users across India.

"The essence of 'Parwah Karenge, Surakshit Rahenge' goes beyond just a campaign slogan – it's a fundamental truth about human behavior and safety," said Prasoon Joshi. "Only when we truly care, can we ensure safety on our roads. I am deeply grateful to Honorable Minister Nitin Gadkari ji for his visionary leadership and Amitabh Bachchan for championing this cause and to the dedicated team at the Ministry led by Kunal Joshi, Praveen Tyagi at NHAI and Piyush Tewari of the Save LIFE Foundation, whose tireless efforts are helping transform India's road safety landscape. This initiative isn't just about creating awareness; it's about touching hearts and changing mindsets to create a safer India for all."

Prasoon Joshi and his creative team have developed these films as part of a larger initiative, with more content planned for future release. The campaign's messaging aligns with the four core pillars of the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan: Parwah (Care), Pahel (Initiative), Prayas (Effort), and Parivartan (Change).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the campaign's significance, stating, "We realise that Road safety is a behavioural issue and requires persistent efforts at all levels of stakeholders. Through initiatives like this, we aim to build responsible habits and create awareness about road safety from the grassroots level."

This campaign marks the first phase of a road safety initiative, with additional components scheduled to roll out in the coming months. The 16 films are designed to address various aspects of road safety, encouraging citizens to take personal responsibility for their actions on the road.

As part of the broader initiative, Network 18 hosted the third edition of its Road Safety Telethon, amplifying the campaign's message across its nationwide media network. The telethon featured engaging discussions, expert panels, and real-life stories that reinforce the importance of road safety awareness and responsible driving behaviour.