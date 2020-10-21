McCann India is the most awarded agency at WARC Prize for Asia Strategy

Other winning agencies include FCB India, Cheil India, and Leo Burnett.
With 3 awards including 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 special award for Research Excellence, McCann India has become the most awarded agency across Asia at the recently concluded WARC Prize for Asia Strategy that celebrates the best strategic thinking in marketing across the continent.
McCann India’s 3 wins came for ‘Coke2Home’ for Coca-Cola India (1 Gold, 1 special award for Research Excellence) and 1 Silver for ‘Overcoming India’s Toilet Divide’ for Reckitt-Benckiser’s Harpic. Besides McCann, other winning Indian agencies include Leo Burnett, Cheil, FCB India and Ogilvy.
The three Gold winners from India were FCB India, McCann Worldgroup and Cheil. FCB India won the award for "Out & Proud – India Comes Out of The Closet" - a campaign for Bennet Coleman's times of India. McCann Worldgroup won a Gold and a Research Excellence Award for their 'Coke2Home' campaign for Coca Cola company. Cheil India's campaign titled "Good Vibes" for client Samsung India won a gold, as well as an Early Adopter Award.
Ogilvy's campaign for Pidilite's product Fevikwik titled "Fix it or forfeit it" won a Silver award. Leo Burnett's campaign called "Honor the Donor" for Fortis Hospitals also won a Silver. Leo Burnett's work for Shaadi.com titled #WFH – (#WeddingsFromHome) also won a Bronze award.
Other than Coca-Cola and Harpic, other winning brands include Lexus, The Times of India, Samsung and Singtel, Grab, Fevikwik, Tang, Fortis Hospitals, Nike, Unilever’s oral-care brand- P/S, Shaadi.com and Procter & Gamble’s SK-II.
A panel made up of 25 client-and-agency side experts awarded a total of 22 metals of which 7 awards went to agencies in India, 4 in China and 1 each in Bangladesh, Hong-Kong, Japan, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. There was also 1 Grand Prix received by Grey Bangladesh and 5 special awards for Category Disrupter, Customer Journey, Research Excellence, Early Adopter and Long Term Strategy.
The full list of winners of the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2020 is:
Grand Prix
● Project AgroBanking・UCash & Shwapno・United Commercial Bank Ltd. & Shwapno・Grey Bangladesh・Bangladesh + Category Disrupter Award
Gold
● Find Your Unbeaten Path・Lexus・Inchcape・TBWA\Hong Kong・Hong Kong + Customer Journey Award
● Out & Proud – India Comes Out of The Closet・times of India・Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.・FCB India・India
● Coke2Home・Coca-Cola・The Coca-Cola Company・McCann Worldgroup・India + Research Excellence Award
● Good Vibes・Samsung India・Cheil India・India + Early Adopter Award
● Only True Fans Get It・Singtel・BBH Asia Pacific・Singapore
Silver
● Personalised Social Impact Reports・Grab・In-house・Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines
● Fix it or forfeit it・Fevikwik・Pidilite・Ogilvy・India
● Overcoming India's Toilet Divide・Harpic・Reckitt Benckiser・McCann Worldgroup India・India
● Tang Gets It Done・Tang・Mondelez Philippines, Inc.・Ogilvy Philippines, SOHO Square Philippines・Philippines
● Break-Up Salon・Harpic・Pantene・Procter & Gamble・Grey Group Hong Kong・China
● Honor the Donor・Fortis Hospitals・Leo Burnett India・India
Bronze
● Next% – Speed is Your Currency・Nike・Mindshare China・China
● The Adventure With King Leo and Friends・P/S・Unilever・Mindshare Vietnam・Vietnam
● Just Don't Quit・Nike・Mindshare China・China
● #WFH – (#WeddingsFromHome)・Shaadi.com・Leo Burnett・India / Global
● Meet Me Halfway・SK-II・Procter & Gamble・Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore・China + Long-term Strategy Award
More information on the winners of the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2020 is available here.