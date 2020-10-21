McCann India is the most awarded agency at WARC Prize for Asia Strategy

The full list of winners of the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2020 is:

Grand Prix

● Project AgroBanking・UCash & Shwapno・United Commercial Bank Ltd. & Shwapno・Grey Bangladesh・Bangladesh + Category Disrupter Award

Gold

● Find Your Unbeaten Path・Lexus・Inchcape・TBWA\Hong Kong・Hong Kong + Customer Journey Award

● Out & Proud – India Comes Out of The Closet・times of India・Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.・FCB India・India

● Coke2Home・Coca-Cola・The Coca-Cola Company・McCann Worldgroup・India + Research Excellence Award

● Good Vibes・Samsung India・Cheil India・India + Early Adopter Award

● Only True Fans Get It・Singtel・BBH Asia Pacific・Singapore

Silver

● Personalised Social Impact Reports・Grab・In-house・Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines

● Fix it or forfeit it・Fevikwik・Pidilite・Ogilvy・India

● Overcoming India's Toilet Divide・Harpic・Reckitt Benckiser・McCann Worldgroup India・India

● Tang Gets It Done・Tang・Mondelez Philippines, Inc.・Ogilvy Philippines, SOHO Square Philippines・Philippines

● Break-Up Salon・Harpic・Pantene・Procter & Gamble・Grey Group Hong Kong・China

● Honor the Donor・Fortis Hospitals・Leo Burnett India・India

Bronze

● Next% – Speed is Your Currency・Nike・Mindshare China・China

● The Adventure With King Leo and Friends・P/S・Unilever・Mindshare Vietnam・Vietnam

● Just Don't Quit・Nike・Mindshare China・China

● #WFH – (#WeddingsFromHome)・Shaadi.com・Leo Burnett・India / Global

● Meet Me Halfway・SK-II・Procter & Gamble・Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore・China + Long-term Strategy Award

More information on the winners of the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2020 is available here.