McCann Worldgroup India brings home agency of the year at EFFIE Awards India 2021

The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the coveted “EFFIE AWARDS INDIA 2021” presented by COLORS, Powered By MX PLAYER and ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL was a Category Sponsor. Announced in a virtual ceremony, the awards celebrated the best work by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication.
This year, The Ad Club received a record 950 entries and saw participation from 51 agencies. Hindustan Unilever Limited was judged the EFFIE Client of the Year, while McCann Worldgroup India was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand EFFIE was won by The Ogilvy Group, and contributing agency, Wavemaker India, for Cadbury Dairy Milk’s campaign “Melting Power Distance”.
Speaking about the participants and winners at the coveted EFFIEs, Partha Sinha, President of The Advertising Club said, “I want to thank every single member of the jury, the participating agencies and the sponsors. Let the celebrations continue but more importantly let the effectiveness culture continue. We are going to hold Effie effectiveness workshops in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.”
In the Electronics category, One97 Communications Limited with contributing agency McCann Worldgroup India won a Gold for their work on Paytm’s campaign titled ‘Paytm Soundbox: The Sound Of Reassurance’. This entry also won a Gold in the Disruptive Differentiators Award : Non-Product category. In this category, DDB Mudra also won a Gold for a McDonald’s campaign titled ‘Welcome to the Future of Experience’.
The Ogilvy Group won a Gold in the Interactive Marketing category. Its entry was titled ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ for brand Cadbury Celebrations, made with agencies Wavemaker India and DeltaX. This entry also won them a Gold in the Experiential Marketing category. It also won a Gold in the Disruptive Differentiators Award : Product category.
Ogilvy Group and Wavemaker India’s campaign titled ‘Melting Power Distance’ also won the Grand Effie award. Hindustan Unilever won Client of the Year and Effie India Agency of the year was awarded to McCann Worldgroup India.
The Womb Communication won a Gold in the Healthcare Products category. The Gold-winning entry was titled ‘It’s okay to pee in your pants’ for brand Friends Dry Pants. In the Healthcare Services category, Siriti won a Gold for their entry titled ‘#UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke’ for its client The Wishing Factory.
This agency also won a Gold in the David v/s Goliath category for a campaign titled ‘India, Periods are Red, not Blue’.
In the Other Products category, The Ogilvy Group won a Gold for a campaign titled ‘Fix it or forfeit it – Phenko Nahi Jodo’ for brand FeviKwik. In the Personal Care category, MullenLowe Lintas Group and MullenLowe Singapore won 2 Gold metals. One Gold-winning entry was a campaign for HUL’s Lifebuoy titled ‘Use Any Soap’. The other entry that struck Gold, also for Lifebuoy, was titled ‘H is for Handwashing’.
In the Sustained Success : Products category, MullenLowe Lintas Group and DDB Mudra Group won three Golds. MullenLowe won for its campaigns for Surf Excel and Britannia Marie Gold and DDB Mudra won for a Stayfree campaign titled ‘It’s just a Period when EVERYONE says period’.
McCann Worldgroup also won a Gold in the Influencer Marketing category for a Dettol campaign titled ‘Using Virality to Fight The Virus’.
In the The Disruptive Differentiators Award : Product category, MullenLowe Lintas Group won a Gold for Lifebuoy’s H for Handwashing campaign.
