McCann Worldgroup India ranked the No. 1 most effective agency in the APAC as per the Global Effie Index

The other agencies from India in the Top 5 are Ogilvy India and Mullen Lowe Lintas.
McCann Worldgroup New Delhi has been ranked the number one most Effective Agency Office in APAC region as per the Global Effie Index for 2021.
The Effie Index is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness that ranks the most effective agencies, marketers, brands, networks, and holding companies.
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman APAC and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India was quoted in a release on the win: This ranking reflects our commitment based on creative and strategic prowess. We have believed in meaningful market-winning work which can only happen when collective vision, breakthrough creative ideation and robust strategic build- work in tandem.
The news of McCann India reaching No 1 at the global Effie’s index in India and APAC makes me and our entire McCann Worldgroup India team, proud. Made sweeter by the fact that internationally as well McCann is having a golden run with McCann topping the chart in Europe Middle East as well as globally. Time for celebration.
In the rankings for the India market, McCann Worldgroup tops the chart followed by Ogilvy and Mullen Lowe Lintas. The Womb was ranked the second most Effective Independent Agency in the APAC region.
McDonald’s was ranked the most Effective brand in the Region and Unilever was ranked as the most Effective marketer. In the India rankings, Lifebouy was ranked the number one brand while Mondelez India was ranked the most effective marketer.