McCann Worldgroup India wins a Grand CLIO award

McCan bagged the GRAND CLIO for the campaign titled Shagun Ka Lifafa in the Creative Commerce medium.
Founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising, the Clio Awards today celebrates bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community.
At the CLIO Awards ceremony held on 25th April in New York, McCann Worldgroup India the only agency to win a GRAND CLIO from India.
Each judging session concludes with a discussion round where the jury has the option of awarding the highest program honor, the Grand Clio Award, to one truly exceptional piece of work in a medium/entry type (ie film public service, B2B or product/service) from the chosen Gold statue winners.
The prestigious GRAND CLIO was awarded to the campaign titled Shagun Ka Lifafa, this year in the Creative Commerce medium (Cultural Experience category Product/Service.)
Commenting on the GRAND win Prasoon Joshi Chief Creative Officer McCann India said, “We are really proud of the work done for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Shagun ka Lifafa)
When an idea is born out of culture and finds a meaningful role in people's life it's bound to have a positive impact. This idea does exactly that. Our talented team led by Ashish Chakravarty, Sambit Mohanty along with Rathish Subramaniam, Karthik R, Vikash Ravi and Suresh PV put in a great effort to make this idea and work come alive.