McCann Worldgroup to handle the creative mandate for Bajaj Electricals

The business will be handled out of their Mumbai office.
Bajaj Electricals has appointed McCann Worldgroup as its new creative agency after an extensive selection process. McCann will be responsible for planning and executing 360-degree creative campaign for the overall brand portfolio. The business will be handled out of their Mumbai office.
Speaking of the appointment Anuj Poddar – Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Said, "Bajaj Electricals has a great legacy of inspiring trust across generations of the Indian consumer. No other brand in our industry enjoys this rich legacy and bonding. At the same time, we are an ever-evolving brand with a focus on being young and contemporary. In this hyper-competitive industry, it is imperative that we associate with a partner who can provide integrated communication solutions that will seamlessly connect with our varied consumers at multiple platforms. We are sure that McCann's strategic and creative depth will help us achieve greater highs for brand Bajaj. I congratulate McCann World Group on winning this creative mandate."
Prasoon Joshi, Chairman Asia Pacific, CEO and Chief Creative Officer McCann Worldgroup India, said, “We are hugely excited to work with Bajaj Electricals. Bajaj Electricals is a great brand with deep legacy and has been a pioneer in transforming Indian households for decades. It’s been playing a meaningful role in the everyday lives of Indian families. McCann that has built a reputation of delivering effective solutions for its brands, will partner Bajaj Electricals in connecting with its legacy as well as future consumer through its culturally rich creative solutions.”