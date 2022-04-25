McDonald’s celebrates the magic of a familial Ramzan meal

Made by DDB Mudra, the 87-second spot pitches the fast food giant as the go-to spot for shared meals.
A new ad by McDonald’s for the holy month of Ramzan (April 2-May 2, 2022), talks about one of the, if not the, most important aspects of mealtime – togetherness.
Made by DDB Mudra and directed by Gaurav Gupta, the 87-second spot features a family. The members visit an outlet of the fast food giant, every day. Why? Because the family doesn’t want anybody to eat alone during Ramzan.
It is these small, yet sweet gestures that make us realise the power of togetherness over the forces of division.
What’s interesting is the ad is narrated from the point of view of the McDonald’s executive, who calls the family her favourite customer.
Credits:
Client: McDonald’s
Agency: DDB Mudra
Creative: Rahul Mathew, Pallavi, Neeraj, Neha
Director: Gaurav Gupta
Production house: Dora Digs
Producer: Akshay Shah
Associate producer: Muskan Singhal
Director of photography: Rajesh Nare
Music director: Anand Bajpai
Editor: Sujay
Head of production: Jitendra Kumar, Suraj Shinde
Post producers: Sebastian Francis, Tushar Haware
Team Dora Digs: Vipul Mehta, Prathamesh Kamble, Rohit Tiwari
Cast: Priya Yadav, Ravjit Singh, Umang, Shilpa, Errol, Krishna
Casting director: Ashish (castingwala company)
Chief ad: Rishabh Agrawal
DA: Shivam Khatri
Second AD: Sunny Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Hemant
Art director: Sankalp
Makeup: Karan Singh & team
Costume stylist: Reha Mehta
Storyboard artist: Kasish Sharma
DI: Yash Soni
Online: Mantra Studio
Sound engineer: Tommy
Accountant: Dinesh Malvi