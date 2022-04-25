By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

McDonald’s celebrates the magic of a familial Ramzan meal

Made by DDB Mudra, the 87-second spot pitches the fast food giant as the go-to spot for shared meals.

A new ad by McDonald’s for the holy month of Ramzan (April 2-May 2, 2022), talks about one of the, if not the, most important aspects of mealtime – togetherness.

Made by DDB Mudra and directed by Gaurav Gupta, the 87-second spot features a family. The members visit an outlet of the fast food giant, every day. Why? Because the family doesn’t want anybody to eat alone during Ramzan.

It is these small, yet sweet gestures that make us realise the power of togetherness over the forces of division.

What’s interesting is the ad is narrated from the point of view of the McDonald’s executive, who calls the family her favourite customer.

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s

Agency: DDB Mudra

Creative: Rahul Mathew, Pallavi, Neeraj, Neha

Director: Gaurav Gupta

Production house: Dora Digs

Producer: Akshay Shah

Associate producer: Muskan Singhal

Director of photography: Rajesh Nare

Music director: Anand Bajpai

Editor: Sujay

Head of production: Jitendra Kumar, Suraj Shinde

Post producers: Sebastian Francis, Tushar Haware

Team Dora Digs: Vipul Mehta, Prathamesh Kamble, Rohit Tiwari

Cast: Priya Yadav, Ravjit Singh, Umang, Shilpa, Errol, Krishna

Casting director: Ashish (castingwala company)

Chief ad: Rishabh Agrawal

DA: Shivam Khatri

Second AD: Sunny Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Hemant

Art director: Sankalp

Makeup: Karan Singh & team

Costume stylist: Reha Mehta

Storyboard artist: Kasish Sharma

DI: Yash Soni

Online: Mantra Studio

Sound engineer: Tommy

Accountant: Dinesh Malvi

McDonald'sDDB Mudra