McDonald’s entrusts Madison Media with Digital responsibilities, too

Madison Media is elated to announce that McDonald’s has once again entrusted the agency to handle its digital responsibilities. While the account has been with Madison Media since 2004, McDonald’s has renewed the agreement for another 3 years adding Digital to Madison’s kitty. During the recent pitch, Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL), who owns and operates the McDonald’s franchisee across West and South India, consolidated its Media AOR, including Digital to Madison Media Sigma. The agency will now handle traditional & digital media planning, buying & strategy, including offline media and digital OTT.
HRPL has a Master Franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA and has been the custodian of McDonald’s brand since its inception in 1996. It owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants across West and South India. HRPL currently operates 320 McDonald’s restaurants across 42 cities and 11 states in West and South India. HRPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Westlife Development Limited (WDL), a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Sharing views on the extended partnership with Madison Media, Arvind R P, Director-Marketing & Communications, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd says, “The Madison team has added immense value to our brand over the last many years. We are at an important juncture in our brand journey with digital being a strategic pillar of marketing and growth for us. Through this partnership, we hope to create new benchmarks and take the brand to new heights.”
Vikram Sakhuja , Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said, “McDonald’s remains one of the most advanced Marketers and we are thrilled to be awarded the consolidated account covering the entire Marketing Funnel.”
Speaking about the collaboration with McDonald’s, Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma says, “We are really excited to take the partnership to newer heights since Digital has been added to our kitty after a long span of 16 years of handling mass media.”