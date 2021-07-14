McDonald’s France revels in pixelated shots of its popular menu items as restaurants reopen

It’s the latest work from the brand’s “no logo” campaign made by its longtime partner TBWA/Paris.
McDonald’s France is celebrating the return of its restaurants with pixelated shots of its popular menu items. It’s not an error, it is confidence. It is its “no logo” campaign that made its debut in 2013.
The American QSR understands how ubiquitous it and its food items are across the world so it can afford to pixelate the images and yet people will easily recognise the item displayed.
Take for instance the two images posted above. The one with the Red and the Yellow is fries. Zoom in and you will spot a question ‘Guess who’s back?’ accompanying the returning food items. Arnold Schwarzenegger would be proud.
McDonald’s France longtime (since 1985) agency partner TBWA\Paris is behind this pixelated campaign. The first “no logo” campaign in 2013 saw up and close photographs of classic McDonald’s items but zero branding.
The no branding approach isn’t just restricted to the “no logo” campaign.
In March this year, Leo Burnett London promoted McDonald’s delivery service through a series of OOH ads where it used only the Golden Arches of the American QSR giant.
Last year, Leo Burnett London, in a series of OOH ads, decided to not display the brand’s name in what’s now known as the “Iconic Stacks” campaign. Instead, the work cleverly showcased the anatomy of three iconic McDonald’s menu items: The Big Mac, McMuffin and Filet-O-Fish.