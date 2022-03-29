McDonald’s golden arches guide its customers to the bin

McDonald's Norway's latest campaign tells people to keep Norway clean by depicting the ugly side of wrappers.
There’s no denying that it’s often the packaging waste from fast food joints that end up littering the streets, be it at a drive-through, parks or even at the side of the road. McDonald’s Norway and NORD DDB are taking ownership of this with an honest campaign depicting the ugly side of its wrappers.
Photographed by Jói Kjartans, the ads acknowledge that the multi-national fast food joint’s iconic golden arches are part of the problem and hence its campaign attempts to keep Norway clean.
The copy of the ad reads, “Unfortunately too much of our packaging ends up on the streets. Now we are doing our biggest effort yet and will clean even more than we already do. But we aren’t able to get it all, and need everyone to contribute. Please remember to throw away your litter in the bins next time you buy takeaway from us.”
Mari Husby, senior marketing manager at McDonald’s Norway posted about this campaign in a LinkedIn post. “We know that we are part of the problem and it is not pleasant to see rubbish from our restaurants and others lying strewn in the streets.”
“Much of the littering is unconscious, so how can we all ensure that there is less rubbish in the streets? We intend to find out more about this, as well as to create awareness to get people to throw their waste in the trash can,” the post added.
The campaign uses out-of-home (OOH) ads, print ads and social media channels as part of its media mix.