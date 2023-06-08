McDonald's India announces NTR Jr as its brand ambassador

The brand launches a new TVC starring NTR Jr under the theme #DontExplainJustShare to strengthen its leadership positioning in Chicken.
McDonald's India (West and South), has taken a power-packed leap by signing the Young Tiger of Tollywood, NTR Jr as its brand ambassador, who recently made the entire world dance to the tune of Oscar-winning ‘Naatu-Naatu’.
The brand has launched an action-packed TV commercial conceptualized by DDB Mudra, featuring the mass super star wherein he is seen driving the message #DontExplainJustShare in his quintessential cheeky style.
The brand has reimagined the offering of its marquee chicken range – McSpicy Fried Chicken by introducing the ‘McSpicy Chicken Sharers’ in first-time ever sharing buckets. The brand film highlightsthis proposition of ‘just sharing’ the McSpicy Chicken with everyone without any need for explanation, as the delectable spicy flavour must be experienced by all.
This latest TV commercial features a delightful surprise with the actor in a playful and whimsical setting. With a touch of magic and a cheeky remark, NTR Jr perfectly captures the essence of the #DontExplainJustShare theme of the new offerings. In the TVC, he is seen tinkering with the moon charismatically to make sure his favorite McDonald’s store remains open so that he can keep devouring the McDonald’s McSpicy Chicken sharers with his friends.
Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (West and South), said, “We are ecstatic to have NTR Jr join the McDonald's India family as our brand ambassador. His incredible on-screen presence, charismatic personality, and relatability among the youth and families complement our vibrant brand and this new offering very well. We look forward to captivating our fans with our latest campaign that spotlights the joy of sharing our delicious McSpicy Fried Chicken with friends and family.”
NTR Jr said, “I'm happy to join McDonalds’s (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers speaks volumes about this spirit - #DontExplainDontShare.”
Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer and executive director, DDB added, “In NTR Jr we have an icon who has changed how the world sees Indian cinema. And with McSpicy Chicken Sharers we’ve changed the way the consumer looks at fried chicken. We wanted to make sure that NTR Jr’s inimitable style comes through in our communication.”