McDonald's India announces NTR Jr as its brand ambassador

This latest TV commercial features a delightful surprise with the actor in a playful and whimsical setting. With a touch of magic and a cheeky remark, NTR Jr perfectly captures the essence of the #DontExplainJustShare theme of the new offerings. In the TVC, he is seen tinkering with the moon charismatically to make sure his favorite McDonald’s store remains open so that he can keep devouring the McDonald’s McSpicy Chicken sharers with his friends.