McDonald's India brings ‘Chicken Big Mac®’ to India

After its global success, the iconic Chicken Big Mac® now debuts in the country. McDonald’s India West and South – owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld Ltd (formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd) has launched the much-awaited Chicken Big Mac® burger. The brand has roped in the iconic, swashbuckling opening batsman and former Indian Captain Virender Sehwag for this launch.
The new campaign brings to life the thought – “Chicken Big Mac® ke saamne har Big Name bhool jaaoge!” and how legends like Virender Sehwag also pale in comparison and appear insignificant in front of the Globally iconic Chicken Big Mac®. The new 25 seconds TVC depicts several hilarious instances of people forgetting Sehwag's name thanks to the big name that Chicken Big Mac® is. Even worse, the names they ‘recall’ are quite strange and bizarre, and certainly not 'Sehwag'. From being confused to annoyed and to finally giving up, Sehwag goes through a range of emotions - making the TVC unintentionally funny and a memorable watch for the viewers.
Arvind R.P., senior director - marketing and communications at McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “We are excited to launch the Chicken Big Mac® in India, yet another menu innovation and a limited time offering for our customers. The Chicken Big Mac® is an iconic product that has its unique equity worldwide. For the launch of Chicken Big Mac®, we really wanted to dramatize its filling size and indulgence and also bring alive its iconic stature. We think Sehwag's big, bold, and playful personality is a perfect fit for our brand, and we are sure that our customers will adore the dazzling pairing of these two icons.”
Virender Sehwag, former Indian Captain, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with McDonald’s India, a brand which has always been my favourite. I'm excited about the arrival of Chicken Big Mac® and am sure that this is going to become the new favourite for all the chicken burger lovers in India.”
Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head west, DDB Mudra said, “The Chicken Big Mac® is an international icon with fans across the world. To launch its chicken variant in India, we wanted to create a campaign just as iconic. Hence, we partnered with celebrated Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag, to show how every big name pales in comparison to the Chicken Big Mac®.”
With the Chicken Big Mac®, customers can now expect to lose themselves in the harmony of flavours and layers of messy goodness. This burger has a unique balance of savoury, tangy, and meaty flavours, with a hint of sweetness that defines nothing but heritage. It is a 11-layered burger with 3-tier buns, 2 layers of crispy golden patties, crunchy shredded lettuce, melting cheese, internationally sourced special secret sauce, and gherkins. The Chicken Big Mac®, which is a limited time offering, is a significant addition to the Mac Family alongside Chicken and Veg Maharaja Mac®.
McDonald's India has consistently adhered to the tenet of "Real Food, Real Good" and is committed to giving its customers high quality food with real ingredients. In keeping with this strategy, the new Chicken Big Mac® is free from artificial flavours and colours, making it a delectable goodness.
The Chicken Big Mac® is available on the McDelivery® app for delivery, takeaway and on the go as well as for dine-in and Drive-Thru across McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India.