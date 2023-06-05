McDonald’s India celebrates feel-good moments with McSaver Meals

The latest campaign created by DDB Mudra brings to life how its new McSaver Meals create irreplaceable, priceless, and endearing moments for all.
McDonald’s India West and South – owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld - has unveiled its latest campaign bringing to life how its new McSaver Meals create irreplaceable, priceless, and endearing moments for all. These meals offer great value for money, giving customers even more reasons and occasions to visit their favourite brand
The brand has launched a couple of scintillating TVCs created by DDB Mudra. The first film captures a heart-warming moment shared between a young couple and their sleeping baby. So that they do not disturb their baby, the couple sing a creative lullaby to communicate their meal preferences before the mother steps out of the car to order. With a touch of humour and warmth, the video demonstrates how McDonald's seamlessly fits into the lives of its customers, creating feel-good moments even in the most ordinary situations.
The second film showcases how McDonald’s welcoming environment can foster unexpected connections. The scene opens inside a McDonald's store, wherein a 20-year-old boy is at the counter, ordering from the person he has developed a fondness for. As the boy orders the McSaver meal, it's evident that their mutual attraction is palpable. The video shows the boy returning for another McSaver meal, ready for another sweet interaction.
These videos serve as a reminder that McDonald's meals can create special moments in everyday life. The McSaver Meals at just ₹179 campaign is an extension of this philosophy. The films are all about the moments and magic created by these easy-on-pocket meals.
Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “At McDonald’s India, value means more than just a price point. For our consumers, McDonald’s is the perfect destination to create countless feel-good memories and through our McSaver Meals, we are taking the concept of value a notch higher. We believe this new campaign will reinforce the positioning of McDonald’s India as the best value for money destination for creating memorable moments.”
Rahul Mathew, COO & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group said, “A meal is never just a meal at McDonald’s. There are so many stories and moments that unfold around it. So, we decided to tell such stories to communicate our extra-value meals. Because value isn’t about what you pay, it’s about what it gives you.”
The newly launched McSaver Meals include medium meals of McVeggie, McChicken, McAloo Tikki, and Chicken Kebab Burgers. McDonald's India is committed to offering its customers safe and hygienic meals, prepared with fresh ingredients. Honouring the commitment of ‘Real Food, Real Good’, McDonald’s McSaver Meals contain no artificial flavours and no artificial colours. Customers can enjoy their McSaver Meals at McDonald's outlets across West and South India.