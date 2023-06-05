McDonald’s India celebrates feel-good moments with McSaver Meals

The brand has launched a couple of scintillating TVCs created by DDB Mudra. The first film captures a heart-warming moment shared between a young couple and their sleeping baby. So that they do not disturb their baby, the couple sing a creative lullaby to communicate their meal preferences before the mother steps out of the car to order. With a touch of humour and warmth, the video demonstrates how McDonald's seamlessly fits into the lives of its customers, creating feel-good moments even in the most ordinary situations.