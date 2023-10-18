McDonald’s India celebrates #ForYourOtherDiwali to elevate festive moments

Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer, McDonald's India (W&S) said, “The festive season is not about just one celebration. There are actually several festive moments, be it with cousins, friends, colleagues or neighbours and so on, ‘multiple other moments enjoyed with multiple other families. #ForYourOtherDiwali campaign brings alive this insight very well. Through this campaign, we aim to enhance all festive occasions, big and small, for our fans and create unforgettable memories with McDonald's great-tasting burgers and fries. We believe McDonald’s India will be integral, anytime, anywhere through McDelivery, to add joy and convenience to these festive gatherings, ensuring that every celebration is truly special”.