McDonald’s India launches new Signature Collection burgers

McDonald’s India– North and East, operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), has introduced two new burgers under its Signature Collection: Cheesy Mushroom and Cheesy Chicken. The launch expands the chain’s premium burger offerings in the region.

According to the company, the new variants respond to changing consumer preferences for burgers with more layered flavours and richer textures. The Signature Collection, which has been reintroduced this year, is positioned as offering more elaborate builds compared to the regular menu.

The Cheesy Mushroom burger includes a mushroom patty paired with Italian sauce, gherkins and lettuce, while the Cheesy Chicken burger combines a grilled chicken patty with an egg patty, habanero sauce, gherkins and lettuce. Both are priced at Rs 239 and served in a protein bun.

McDonald’s said the ingredients used in the burgers, including lettuce, mushrooms, chicken and eggs, are sourced from Indian suppliers as part of its local sourcing approach.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said: “With the Signature Collection, we’re turning everyday burgers into something truly indulgent. Built with bold flavours and premium ingredients, these burgers are designed for consumers who want more depth, more richness, and more satisfaction in every bite. These new Cheesy Mushroom and Cheesy Chicken variants are built with thoughtfully layered ingredients that deliver exceptional mouthfeel, texture and satisfaction. By pairing contemporary global flavours with ingredients proudly sourced from India, we are delivering a symphony of flavours to taste buds that make you go ‘Whoa’, while staying true to local preferences.”

The Signature Collection is available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru and delivery through third-party platforms.