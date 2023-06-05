McDonald’s India- North and East evokes nostalgia with a new campaign

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the TVC features a fun and beautiful banter between a grandfather and granddaughter. The TVC opens with a grandfather holding a cotton ball on his arm while travelling in an autorickshaw with his granddaughter. The grandfather is cranky as he just got an injection. The little girl tries to blow air on the injection site which leaves him puzzled, and he questions her gesture. The girl smiles and calmly reminds him of the same gesture that he used to do when she was a kid. Soon after, she asks the autorickshaw driver to stop which further confuses him. He questions his granddaughter while stepping out of the auto rickshaw only to feel embarrassed when the granddaughter reminds him of their happy place post doctor appointments. They step out of the auto and enter a McDonald’s where they are seen relishing a McAloo Tikki Meal while reminiscing the old times of the girl’s childhood. The banter and McDonald’s role in creating memories, is set to be a relatable instance for viewers.