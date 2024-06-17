McDonald’s India North and East launches Rs 99 chicken surprise burger meal in new TVC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Filmmaker Karan Johar also announced the launch of the new chicken surprise meal on social media.
McDonald’s India - North and East’s latest chicken surprise burger is making its entry just in time during the summer holidays. Launched at an entry-level price of Rs 65, a-la-carte (original price Rs 69) and Rs 99, as part of 3-piece meal, chicken surprise burger is a feel-good, affordable delight for chicken lovers.
To promote the new chicken surprise burger, the brand has launched a 360-degree marketing campaign focused on announcing the launch of chicken surprise burger and chicken surprise meal that will be under the umbrella of McDeal@ Rs99. The campaign is targeted at GenZ emphasising the brand’s role in making feel-good affordable chicken - that is generally perceived as expensive – available for everyone.
Leading the campaign is a TVC that narrates a light-hearted, insightful story showcasing how McDonald’s continues to be a preferred hangout destination for Gen Z, especially for the ones with shoestring budget. With the new chicken surprise on the menu, value conscious chicken lovers have a new reason to celebrate. The TVC features a young group of 5-7 friends in a McDonald’s restaurant – with one of them wearing a birthday cap. They are in front of the ordering counter and signal him to order, expecting a birthday treat for the whole group. He gulps, looks around and in a small (feeble) voice asks, “Kya Khaaoge?” (What would you like to eat?) All his friends respond in unison and say, “Chickaaaaaaaannnnnnnn”, expecting chicken meal(s).
This is where a worried frown is seen on his face (thinking that treating his friends with chicken meals will probably not fit his budget). He soon gets relieved after noticing the Chicken Surprise Meal Rs 99 on the menu. He then confidently announces, “Aaj bhai ka budday hai, sabke liye CHICKEN SURPRISE MEAL” (it’s your friend’s birthday, everyone will get chicken treat). This real-life birthday party scene highlights the latest addition of chicken surprise meal to McDeal starting Rs 99 at McDonald’s (India – North and East). McDeal starting Rs 99 now includes choice of a burger out of chicken surprise or veg surprise or McAloo Tikki, served with regular fries and regular Coke - all for an affordable price of just Rs 99.
Adding Bollywood dazzle to the table, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his excitement on social media. He announced the launch of the new chicken surprise meal at McDonald’s India - North & East, surprisingly priced at Rs 99. Karan’s charismatic and witty commentary has fans and foodies eagerly anticipating the new chicken surprise burger, which is crafted to deliver a simple yet classic flavor in every bite.
Talking about the launch of chicken surprise burger, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “At McDonald's India - North & East, we are passionate about understanding evolving tastes and needs of our customers through our menu innovations. We are committed to offer exciting customer centric, high quality McDonald’s food and experiences. Our new addition - Chicken Surprise burger offers an irresistible choice for chicken lovers with flavourful, juicy chicken taste and the signature crunch they love.”
Customers also have the choice to personalise their burger by opting for whole wheat bun, double patties, and additional toppings of their choice such as lettuce, tomato, and cheese slice to elevate their dining experience.
The new Chicken Surprise burger is a perfect option for a quick and delicious meal on the go or can be relished at the nearest McDonald's restaurant (except pure-vegetarian restaurants) or through McDelivery (Swiggy, Zomato or Magic Pin), or through takeaway, or drive-thru.