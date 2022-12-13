McDonald’s India – North and East ropes in Kartik Aaryan as the Brand Ambassador

Speaking on this announcement, the renowned Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, said, “McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name elicits so many happy memories from my teenage days and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with McDonald’s. I am excited to be a part of the family and look forward to working on interesting, cool, and fun-filled projects with the brand.”