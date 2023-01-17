McDonald’s India – North & East strikes a chord with its new campaign “We Get It”

The first commercial opens with a young customer at the front counter of a McDonald’s, who decides to grab a quick meal while waiting for her cab. While she places her order, she gets a cab cancellation notification, as a result, she decides to add more items. Suddenly another notification pops indicating a cab just 2 mins away. It is then she decides to cancel her order. But then again, another cab notification puts her off showing a longer arrival time. Laden with mixed feelings due to frequent tug-of-war in hailing a cab, she decides to order a large meal to keep up with the waiting time. To add to her woes, the cab driver calls conveying he needs to refuel, meaning even longer wait. Hearing this, the order taker senses her annoyance and asks in an empathetic tone whether she’d like to add an Oreo McFlurry, making her beam with joy, thus conveying the feeling and message – ‘We Get It’ subtly.