McDonald's India rolls out a new campaign for McCrispy Chicken and Veggie burgers

McDonald’s India (W&S), operated by Westlife Foodworld, launches its new Shordaar Crunch campaign. The integrated 360-degree campaign unveils two additions to the McDonald’s menu- the McCrispy Chicken burger and the Crispy Veggie burger.

The global McCrispy Chicken burger has made its debut in India, joining the uniquely crafted Crispy Veggie burger.

The Shordaar Crunch campaign, conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, puts the spotlight on the crunch and indulgent experience of the McCrispy Chicken and Crispy Veggie burgers. In the TV commercial, the crisp bite of the McCrispy Chicken burger sparks a series of unexpected and humorous events. It begins with visuals and a voiceover of the burger ingredients, coming together to create the Chicken McCrispy burger.

As soon as the voiceover mentions the word “Shordaar”, the camera pulls out to reveal a young lady enthusiastically biting into the McCrispy burger, with a loud ‘Crunch’ sound echoing through the room. The crunch sound then triggers a series of unexpected events, as the woman's brother, who is an astronaut, hearing the crunch suddenly drops down from the roof and snatches the burger from his sister's hands. The fun doesn’t stop there, as her brother’s boss — also an astronaut — joins the fray, showcasing the irresistible allure of the burgers’ signature crunch, creating an engaging narrative. The message is clear — no one can resist the temptation of the 'Shordaar' crunch, of the McCrispy burger and Crispy Veggie burger!

Arvind R.P., CMO, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “The launch of our new McCrispy Chicken and Crispy Veggie Burgers represents a major milestone for McDonald's India. As we head into the celebratory festive season, we are excited to introduce these two new burgers. We have witnessed over the years that our customers are eager to try new and exciting offerings during this time of year and we believe these products will delight their taste buds owing to their unique crunch, texture, and premium ingredients. Through this engaging and humorous campaign, we aim to showcase the irresistible appeal of these offerings, making McDonald’s the ultimate destination for premium, high-quality burgers.”

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “In McCrispy, we have a new platform for the brand. And what better way to communicate crispiness than through the sound of the crunch. The campaign will use a loud crunch in many avatars to invite consumers to try the new McCrispy.”

As part of the campaign, McDonald's India is rolling out various initiatives to drive impact and engagement around the launch of its new McCrispy Chicken and Crispy Veggie burgers. The campaign's centrepiece is the television commercial that will air across general entertainment, news, and movie channels in West and South India, in addition to digital and OTT platforms.

McDonald's has also set up interactive in-store experiences, including the McCrispy merchandising items and energetic dance performances by store crew members set to the 'Keepin' it Crispy' track.

The brand has also elevated the in-store experience through 'Shordaar Crunch'-themed visual merchandising. To spark conversations beyond the four walls of the restaurants, McDonald's has rolled out OOH advertising spanning key touchpoints across the city, including the iconic Juhu Beach, Bandra Worli Sealink, the bustling Mumbai Metro, and many more high-impact locations.