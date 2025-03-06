McDonald's India turns 'Shake Shake' fries into a musical experience

McDonald's India - North and East has launched the "Shakashaka" campaign, turning its Shake Shake Fries into a musical element. The campaign features Papaji, who discovers the sound created by shaking the fries bag.

Commenting on insights behind this latest campaign, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “At McDonald’s, we believe every meal should be more than just delicious! Our Shakashaka campaign is designed to turn dining into an interactive, fun-filled moment where great taste meets excitement. With every sprinkle, shake and bite, you become part of the flavor adventure, making each meal uniquely yours. Get ready to shake things up and make every meal a celebration of flavor, fun and excitement! Through this campaign, we are hopeful of further strengthening our leadership in offering unique and memorable dining experiences to customers.”

McDonald's India – North and East's "Shakashaka" campaign features Papaji, who turns Shake Shake Fries into a musical experience. He leads a group of "Shakashakers," teaching people to shake the fries bag in a rhythmic way. Papaji has also hosted live sessions at select McDonald's outlets.

Additionally, the campaign also introduced McDeal, an accessible meal option starting at Rs 69. Now, customers can enjoy: