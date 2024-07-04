McDonald’s India W&S solves Newton-Level Math in McSavers+ campaign

Additionally, the campaign is complemented by a quirky TVC. It opens with a scene at a McDonald’s counter where two GenZ kids are amazed by the math-defying offer: a Chicken Surprise (at Rs 65) plus a Coke Float (at Rs 49) costing only Rs 69. Their confusion is humorously likened to solving a complex math that even Newton would find challenging. The scene shifts to Isaac Newton sitting under a tree, being humorously struck by a Chicken Surprise Burger while enjoying a Coke Float. The genius takes this strange incident as inspiration, symbolising a breakthrough in understanding the unbelievable value. With the tagline “Value so good, it doesn’t add up,” the TVC effectively mixes historical wit with modern-day value expectations to create a memorable narrative that resonates well especially with the younger audience.