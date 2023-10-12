McDonald's India's McDelivery app goes color blind friendly as part of its EatQual initiative

McDonald's India (West and South) has taken a step in the food industry by launching a first-of-its-kind feature on its McDelivery App and website to make food ordering more accessible and enjoyable for color blind consumers. This innovative initiative, known as EatQual 2.0, builds upon McDonald's India's (W&S) inclusivity platform, EatQual, which was introduced three years ago with the aim of making delicious moments more accessible to everyone.