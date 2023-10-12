McDonald's India's McDelivery app goes color blind friendly as part of its EatQual initiative

This initiative was launched on World Sight Day and was promoted through a panel discussion.
McDonald's India (West and South) has taken a step in the food industry by launching a first-of-its-kind feature on its McDelivery App and website to make food ordering more accessible and enjoyable for color blind consumers. This innovative initiative, known as EatQual 2.0, builds upon McDonald's India's (W&S) inclusivity platform, EatQual, which was introduced three years ago with the aim of making delicious moments more accessible to everyone.
Approximately 70 million people in India experience color blindness, and McDonald's India is committed to ensuring that they can enjoy the same ordering experience as everyone else. The new feature allows color blind individuals to view the mouthwatering visuals of their favorite products on the McDelivery App and website before placing an order.
To raise awareness about this initiative, McDonald's India has released a heartwarming brand film that sheds light on color blindness and how the new feature on McDelivery enhances the ordering experience for those with color blindness. They have also partnered with stand-up comedian and influencer Kenny Sebastian, who has color blindness, to promote this inclusive initiative.
Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer of McDonald's India (W&S), emphasised the brand's commitment to inclusivity and stated, "We hope those with color blindness will enjoy using this new feature to see the crave-able visuals of their favorite iconic products before ordering, just like all other consumers."
The newly updated feature offers three color enhancement options for color blind users: 'Green-Red,' 'Red-Green,' and 'Blue-Yellow.' The McDelivery app and website employ a special algorithm to display the menu in colors that are suitable for each user, allowing them to make more informed decisions about their orders.
This initiative was launched on World Sight Day and was promoted through a panel discussion featuring renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Hemalini Samant, photographer and color blind individual Aniruddh Kothari, and Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer of McDonald's India (W&S). McDonald's India continues its journey of improving accessibility and inclusivity, working to make McDonald's a brand that everyone can easily access and enjoy.