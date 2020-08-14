McDonald’s launches AR game filter in partnership with Swiggy

‘Fries Down Challenge’ filter on Instagram allows netizens to savour McDonald’s fries virtually. Users with maximum score will win vouchers.
In the era of social distancing, virtual interactions have taken a new shape and form to connect with each other. Providing a perfect solution to the lockdown woes, McDonald’s India North & East in partnership with Swiggy has launched an exciting AR game filter ‘Fries Down Challenge’ on Instagram that allows netizens to savour their favourite McDonald’s fries virtually. Adding to the excitement, users with maximum score will stand a chance to win exciting McDonald’s vouchers that can be redeemed on Swiggy*.
To try their hands on the most rewarding Instagram filter, users would need to select the filter from Swiggy’s Intagram page filters section or can search the “Fries Down Challenge” filter from the effects list in Instagram camera. Once they select the filter, tap to play, French fries will begin falling from the top of the screen and the tally will appear over the user’s head. Users will then have to catch the falling fries by opening their mouth to eat them. After the game, the AR filter will record the final score.
Created by Nilgiri Social, the AR story filter has already taken Instagram enthusiasts such as Kusha Kapila, Heli Daruwala and others into a frenzy as they tried the filters and shared their score.
The launch of the AR game by McDonald’s comes close on the heels of #FryItUpFridays – an exclusive, Friday-specific deal on the McDonald’s World Famous Fries. As part of this irresistible offer, anyone who places a McDelivery order via Swiggy, of/above a total of INR 350 (exclusive of delivery charge & taxes) on Fridays, gets a pack of medium fries free.
*Challenge available from 10am to 8 pm on August 14, 2020 only