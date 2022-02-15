McDonald's new ad takes a pause as customers decide what to order

It features celebrities like singer Kanye West, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Twitch streamer Edwin Castro.
In the latest McDonald's Super Bowl ad, a woman pulls up, rolls down the car window and looks out of the window, wondering what to order. This indecision is the theme of the ad.
The 30-second spot, called 'Can I get uhhhhhhhh', comes from creative agency Wieden+Kennedy NY as well as Alma, OMD, The Narrative Group and The Specialized Marketing Group Inc., according to an Adage article.
The ad features an array of McDonald's customers - including a star-studded celebrity lineup that includes singer and rapper Kanye West, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Twitch streamer Edwin Castro and vintage mascot Grimace. They are shown hesitating before deciding what to order.