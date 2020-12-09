McDonald's new spots celebrate the comeback of Chicken McGrill burger

The brand reintroduced the burger after McGrill fans started a petition and took to social media to begin #BringMcGrillBack movement.
Recently, Chicken McGrill fans started a petition and took to social media to begin a movement asking McDonald’s to #BringMcGrillBack. Comic Abhishek Upmanyu and actress Neha Dhupia also signed the petition and spoke about their love for the Chicken McGrill burger.
After a large number of requests started pouring in, McDonald’s decided to listen to its customers and announced the reintroduction of the Chicken McGrill burger. Post the formal announcement by McDonald’s, fans again took to social media to express their love and emotions for the Chicken McGrill burger.
Days after giving in to the popular consumer demand, McDonald’s India North & East launched the #McGrillisBack campaign. It featured actress Shreya Chaudhary taking a funny spin on some of the popular reactions by netizens on their love for Chicken McGrill, and further conveying their favourite burger is back. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign with the help of digital films uses situational humour in highlighting people’s love for the burger.
On the launch of the campaign, Robert Hunghanfoo, head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India), said, "Chicken McGrill has been one of the most loved menu offerings at McDonald’s. The reaction and desire we witnessed on social media is a true testament to people’s love for Chicken McGrill. With this campaign, we are offering our customers another chance to relive their favorite memories by offering them a menu item that they have been asking us for."
Added Ashutosh Sawhney, managing partner – DDB Mudra Group, North, “Chicken McGrill is an icon. And the icons are timeless. Its teeming fans had been campaigning for its comeback. Therefore, it was only natural for us to make this unbound love for the Chicken McGrill, the fuel for its comeback. The campaign celebrates this very love for the burger in a heartfelt, McDonald’s way so that the fans never have to stop lovin’ it!”
Chicken McGrill is now a part of the all-day menu across all McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India, including McDelivery and takeaway orders.
Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current (COVID) times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the ‘Safety+’ program. It includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations.
‘Safety+’ is a global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that will help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.
