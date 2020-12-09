McDonald's new spots celebrate the comeback of Chicken McGrill burger

Recently, Chicken McGrill fans started a petition and took to social media to begin a movement asking McDonald’s to #BringMcGrillBack. Comic Abhishek Upmanyu and actress Neha Dhupia also signed the petition and spoke about their love for the Chicken McGrill burger.

After a large number of requests started pouring in, McDonald’s decided to listen to its customers and announced the reintroduction of the Chicken McGrill burger. Post the formal announcement by McDonald’s, fans again took to social media to express their love and emotions for the Chicken McGrill burger.