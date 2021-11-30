McDonald’s reconnects young love birds after a decade in new spot

Iraj Fraz Batla, Executive Creative Director, DDB Mudra North, said, “I remember the excitement of the first-ever McDonald’s opening up in India, right next to the college I ended up going to. 25 years on, I feel the same childish thrill when I’m near a McDonald’s. And as we celebrate 25 years of McDonald's in India, it’s the same thrill we capture using the characters who appeared in one of our most iconic films. While they reunite, we’re reminded how much they, McDonald's, and by extension, all of us have grown over the years. After all, for 25 years, McDonald's has been the place where happy memories are made."