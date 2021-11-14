McDonald’s rekindles our childhood imagination in its Christmas spot

There is no expiry date to revisiting our childhood thoughts and wonders; a tear jerker this one.
The new Christmas ad from McDonald’s UK reeks of melancholy. It might bring you to tears. It is also one of the most beautiful spots you will see this year.
90-seconds long, the ad tells us the story of young Matilda and her imaginary friend Iggy celebrating Christmas together each year.
But, time makes its presence known.
Iggy sees Matilda grow up and is now more interested in her new friends and in what’s a heart-breaking realisation grown out of “Imaginary Iggy”. But, a chance visit to McDonald’s jogs Matilda’s memories back to her Iggy after she watches a young boy with Reindeer Treats in his hand at the restaurant; the same snack she offered Iggy when they first met.
As Matilda opens her childhood bedroom door and then her cupboard, Iggy is still there, waiting for her right where she’d left him all those years ago. We see the two friends reunited for Christmas once again.
Popstar Mabel sings a piano melody of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 hit Time After Time ‘Imaginary Iggy’. Leo Burnett London wrote, and Bert & Bertie directed the spot.
On the Christmas campaign, Michelle Graham-Clare, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer said: “Christmas is such as joyous time for children and adults alike – with this year set to be better than ever as families reunite all over the country after a difficult few years.”
“We’re confident our advert perfectly encapsulates the magic of childhood imagination which comes alive at this time of year and provides a helpful reminder that you’re never too old to make believe. We are looking forward to seeing our customers’ reactions to the advert and hope that the friendship between Matilda and Iggy brings a smile to viewers when watching.”
“We’re very proud once again to be supporting our charity partner, FareShare through our Christmas campaign, helping those in the greatest need.”
Mabel will give 10p from every download to food charity FareShare. Underpinning the campaign, McDonald’s is donating funding to enable FareShare to redistribute five million meals to families most in need this Christmas.