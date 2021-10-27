McDonald’s rolls out the first ad for its gourmet burger range

Exotic patties, ingredients and sauces aim to make these burgers the new star products of the QSR giant.
Routines aren’t built in a few days, but take months and months of consistent effort.
Take last year, for instance. As most of us were locked inside due to COVID, we did something we’d usually never do. Some of us took up exercise, some of us learnt to cook, while others decided to wash the dishes for the first time in their lives. And thanks to the COVID-induced lockdown(s) last year, they’re all second nature to us today.
Just as last year gave us a new normal, McDonald’s India wants to now introduce a new normal in our lives. So, how does it plan to do it? With its new range of gourmet burgers.
The range, as per a press release issued by the brand, “consists of unique and generously sized, scrumptious burgers with signature McDonald’s touches.”
“We said that we need to double down on burgers and take the proposition a notch higher,” said Arvind RP, director of marketing and communication, McDonald’s India (South and West), in a recent interview with afaqs!.
Here is a sneak peek into some burgers from this new range:
1. Cheese Lava American Burger: It is one of the star products of McDonald’s new collection. The relishing salad is propped up against jalapenos and shredded onions. Roasted chipotle sauce and cheesy goodness oozes out of the patty. All these slide inside freshly toasted buns.
2. Piri Piri Spiced Chicken Burger: A piri piri spiced, grilled chicken patty is topped with roasted chipotle sauce, shredded onions, jalapenos, refreshing salad, and placed between freshly toasted piri piri buns.
3. Triple Cheese American Veg Burger: A crunchy corn patty is filled with cheese, topped with jalapenos, shredded lettuce and more cheese, layered between piri piri buns.
4. Piri Piri Spiced Veg Burger: A combo of grilled chicken patty and piri piri chicken patty is smeared with roasted chipotle sauce, cheese, shredded onions, jalapenos and a delish salad, layered between freshly toasted quarter-pound buns.
5. McSpicy Premium Chicken Burger: It assures a lavish burger experience. A spicy chicken patty and shredded lettuce is topped with jalapenos and cheese slice, spicy habanero and cheese sauce, layered between toasted whole wheat buns.
6. Chunky Chipotle American Chicken Burger: A combo of grilled chicken patty and piri piri chicken patty is smeared with roasted chipotle sauce, cheese, shredded onions, jalapenos and a delish salad, layered between freshly toasted quarter-pound buns.