McDonald's targets Gen Z with anime-themed campaign for Studio Pierrot collab

However, in 2021, the brand launched ‘BTS Meal’ as a part of its collaboration with the sensational South Korean boy band. It had also launched ‘BTSXMcDonald's’ merchandise. The success of the collaboration was a global phenomenon and since then, the fast food giant has introduced almost six celebrity menus like, ‘The Saweetie Meal’, ‘The Cardi B and Offset Meal’, ‘The J Balvin Meal’ and ‘The Mariah Carey Menu’ all of which have been successful. In India, the brand had recently launched a ‘Kartik Aryan’ meal.