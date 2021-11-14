McDonald’s UK’s ‘Imaginary Iggy’ brings in childhood Christmas nostalgia

The story follows Matilda and Iggy as he coaxes her out of her shy shell. When they first meet, Matilda offers a carrot from McDonald’s Reindeer Treats bag to Iggy, a fuzzy blue creature with horns, stripey socks, a tinsel tail and a toothy smile. And one day, when she is a grown-up woman, she confines her childhood friend inside her cupboard. It is when she sees another child talking to somebody invisible, that she misses her own imaginary friend. She then rushes back to her closet and brings Iggy out.