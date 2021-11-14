McDonald’s UK’s ‘Imaginary Iggy’ brings in childhood Christmas nostalgia

Set to an acoustic rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit ‘Time After Time’, sung by Swedish-English star Mabel, the film pulls at your heartstrings.
We have seen a surge of Christmas advertisements in the last two weeks, and now McDonald’s UK is the latest to join in the festivities. The 90-second film, created by Leo Burnett London, introduces ‘Imaginary Iggy’, a friendly reindeer dreamt up by Matilda, a young girl, one Christmas. It is the fifth film in McDonald’s #ReindeerReady series.
The ad shows how Matilda and Iggy play around as kids and stick together. But as she grows up, she starts to outgrow her imaginary friend.
The story follows Matilda and Iggy as he coaxes her out of her shy shell. When they first meet, Matilda offers a carrot from McDonald’s Reindeer Treats bag to Iggy, a fuzzy blue creature with horns, stripey socks, a tinsel tail and a toothy smile. And one day, when she is a grown-up woman, she confines her childhood friend inside her cupboard. It is when she sees another child talking to somebody invisible, that she misses her own imaginary friend. She then rushes back to her closet and brings Iggy out.
Set to an acoustic rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit ‘Time After Time’, sung by Swedish-English star Mabel, the film takes you back to your childhood and pulls at your heartstrings. The meaningful lyrics and the soulful music evoke strong emotions. It slowly nudges you into the Christmas spirit and leaves you with a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart.
The leading US-based global fast food chain will also fund the redistribution of five million meals to families in need this Christmas through FareShare, UK's national network of charitable food redistributors.
Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of McDonald’s, said, “We’re confident our advert perfectly encapsulates the magic of childhood imagination, which comes alive at this time of year and provides a helpful reminder that you’re never too old to make believe. We look forward to seeing our customers’ reactions to the advert and hope that the friendship between Matilda and Iggy brings a smile to the viewers, when watching.”
