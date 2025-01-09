McDonald’s unveils new value menu with wrestling icon John Cena

American fast-food giant McDonald’s has launched a campaign to unveil its new value menu, starring actor and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon John Cena. Wieden+Kennedy New York created the new spot, in which Cena delivers an inspirational monologue about McDonald's McValue menu.

The 16-time WWE world champion introduces fresh additions to the McDonald's McValue menu, featuring the $5 meal deal, in-app bargains, local food and drink specials, and the irresistible buy one, add one deal for just a dollar.

He concludes the commercial with his trademark ‘you can’t see me’ hand gesture, saying, "You see, at any moment of the day, McValue can take you to a place where a whole new menu of possibilities exists, inspiring you to order more from life than you could ever imagine."

The campaign coincides with Cena's announcement of his retirement from the WWE, adding a nostalgic touch for both him and McDonald's fans.

The partnership is even more relevant given that Cena has been quite vocal about his love for McDonald’s. In an earlier interview with People’s Magazine, the WWE superstar said, “McDonald's is a global phenomenon, a slice of Americana and certainly has been a major part of my life with food ever since I can remember anything about food.”

He also said that the fast-food chain was an important part of his childhood, mentioning how he relied on McDonald's double cheeseburger and McNugget orders while touring with the WWE and needed a late-night food option after events in various cities.

McDonald's campaign featuring John Cena is also seen as a move aimed at regaining consumer trust following recent global boycotts linked to the Israel-Gaza war. Cena's global popularity and iconic status are expected to resonate with audiences.

Netflix will live stream Cena's farewell tour. The first event of the tour took place during the premiere of WWE Monday Night Raw on January 6, 2025.