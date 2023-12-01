Media Care bags digital mandate for Ard Foods

The agency will work towards transforming the digital presence of both the cafes with an effective marketing strategy leading to increase in footfalls.
Ard Foods which owns brands like Cafe White Lama and White Lama Villa by Aman Singh Deep who also owns Shifuku and Thea has partnered with Media Care Brand Solutions, an integrated marketing agency, to manage and promote the brands – Café White Lama & White Lama Villa. Media Care would be responsible for developing marketing campaigns & strategies to propel the online presence for both the brands and increase footfalls through social media marketing, influencer marketing and content strategy.
White Lama Villa & Café White Lama both offer diverse cuisines with a unique European ambience and captivating culinary experience. The brand's interior offers peaceful decor, soul satisfying coffees and delicious meals in their menu.
Heemanshu Hemrajani, co-founder & CEO, Media Care Brand Solutions, said, "It has been a great journey working with some of the renowned brands in the hospitality space and now we are delighted to collaborate with ARD Foods. Our strength lies in ideating and executing out of the box strategies for our clients on various social media platforms, to help them achieve their business goals through our marketing solutions. Our aim would be to put our best foot forward and attain the same for Café White Lama and White Lama Villa.”
Commenting on the association, actor turned entrepreneur Aman Singh Deep of ARD Foods, said, “We are excited to welcome team Media Care Brand Solutions on-board as our marketing partner for Café White Lama and White Lama Villa. The demonstrations of their creativity and their industry specific insights from time to time have been impressive, and I believe they are the right choice to drive the successful story of our brands.”
Speaking on the newest addition to the client’s roster, Yasin Hamidani, Co-founder & Director, Media Care Brand Solutions, said, “We are thrilled with this partnership and are happy to get started on the marketing journey with ARD Foods. We intend to impact the overall brand's value by showcasing our distinct skills that will capture the essence of the brand’s scrumptious cuisine.”